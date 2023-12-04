Teacher boosts agriculture’s role in culinary arts with hydroponics

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Mountain View High School is planting seeds to encourage the next generation of farmers. Hydroponics have made its way into family and consumer sciences with the goal to provide youth with unique agricultural experiences related to gardening, animal agriculture, nutrition, STEM integrations, and leadership development.

Ashlee Painter teaches family and consumer sciences. She brought in aerogardens to teach agriculture in culinary arts.

“I’ve always been really interested in doing a farm-to-table approach but my classroom is right smack-dab in the middle of the school, so I have no windows so this allows me to be able to grow items indoors — where my kids can have like the full experience of growing from farm to table,” Painter said.

Hydroponics show that plants grow five times faster in water than in soil and can be placed more closely together. The garden uses less space and less water than traditional growing methods. Because the plants are grown indoors, there is no need for pesticides or herbicides.

One of the AeroGardens will be used to grow produce, while the second one will grow herbs. Students will learn how to dry their own herbs, as well as how to cook with both fresh and dried herbs. Students will use the produce that is grown for their cooking labs to gain a farm-to-table learning experience.

A statewide educational program, Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom, granted 500 dollars to the project. Her approach is to ensure that students incorporate what they are learning.

“The aerogarden definitely builds on the STEM and STEAM concept because it’s utilizing science. It’s getting kids to understand how plants are grown. and how we actually harvest our produce and our herbs to be able to utilize it in the kitchen,” Painter said.

Hydroponics involves growing plants in water mixed with plant food. A goal for the project is to remind students that agricultural skills benefit a career and life at home.

“If we can get students exposed to growing their own produce at a younger age, they’ll be able to grow up and utilize this in their own house, and then hopefully they’ll be able to grow their own produce, which going to make for healthier meals,” Painter said.

Painter is using the educational grant to prioritize agriculture in her curriculum.

“We definitely live in an area where people are growing their own items and so it’s important to continue that tradition and have the future generations know how to properly grow all the items that they need to be able to cook with,” Painter said.

The technology contributes to the Aerogardens to Table Project. It is meant to demonstrate how agriculture connects to the culinary arts, but Painter’s vision has deeper roots, showcasing what family and consumer sciences are.

“When people think of consumer sciences they typically think of home economics, and this allows for our students to be able to see that we are much more beyond that. We cover a whole bunch of different areas and being able to live independently and start your own career,” Painter said.

Painter sees the need to introduce students to agriculture in school now to encourage young farmers to stay in the industry. She hopes this project is only the beginning.

“The initial grant that I secured through Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom, that was a startup for this project; that purchased the two original arrow gardens, and ideally in the future, I’d like to be able to apply for more grants to be able to get hydroponic towers where I can grow up versus just out,” Painter said.

Painter said this grant opened the door for interest in this to flourish at Mountain View High School. This new addition is set to allow Ms. Painter’s classes to have fresh produce year-round for labs.

Signal Knob Middle School is another school that was awarded a grant from Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. Their journey focuses on funding transportation costs for the Growing Our Own Program. This program allows 150 students to participate in guided tours and panel discussions at two land grant universities in Virginia: Virginia State University in Petersburg and Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

While in attendance students will participate in guided tours or the agricultural science research facilities to educate students on dairy, beef, and swine production. Additionally, students will participate in a panel discussion with college students on post-secondary agricultural studies and career opportunities. To conclude the trip, students conclude each trip with admissions on the importance of planning for the future, taking classes that will aid them in their college search, and how to set themselves up for success in reaching their career and educational goals.

The second trip will take students to Virginia State University. While in attendance students will participate in the same style of panel discussions and admissions presentations. Additionally, the students will tour the aquaculture, horticulture, and small ruminant research facilities. These experiential learning environments will educate the students on their corresponding industries.

The goal of this program is to expand student understanding of agricultural industries and encourage students to pursue a career in agriculture to solve the deficit of qualified graduates entering the industry.

