Timberville Winter Festival finds steady success in third year

Town of Timberville officials say the event helps wrap up the year and boosts the local economy.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The biggest event of the year has come and gone in Timberville. Those involved say the town’s third annual Winter Festival was a success.

American Legion Park was packed with 40 vendors, food trucks, Santa Claus and the Grinch with shoppers supporting their community business.

“It’s very hard to measure the impact that it has on Timberville’s economy. We know that it brings a lot of people into town” said town manager Austin Garber, “We know the vendors did well yesterday based on our discussions with them, and better than what they did last year — a lot of them have told us.”

Garber said permanent businesses usually get more traffic, as people come in to shop and visit. The event included a musical performance from Spencer Hatcher, a petting zoo and volunteers from the Ruritan Club, who helped with parking and traffic.

He finds that participation from everyone makes the Timberville Winter Festival great every year.

