Two taken to hospital after fire in Verona

Fire engine generic
Fire engine generic(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Verona Monday morning.

Battalion Chief for Augusta County Fire-Rescue Christian Ruleman said the fire was at AccuTec at 1 Razor Blade Lane, and started in two different machines in the middle of the plant. Ruleman said the fire was contained to the machines.

Two employees were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and Ruleman says there was no fire damage to the building.

The fire is still under investigation.

