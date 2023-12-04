VDOT set to begin road improvement project on Route 33

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced they will begin work on an 18-month project on Route 33 (Rawley Pike) in December. VDOT says drivers should watch for shoulder closures and flagger control while work is done on the project.

In a press release, VDOT announced construction will start around Dec. 11 and the just over one mile project will extend from Laurel Wood Lane to a half-mile east of Switzer Lake Road near the West Virginia border. Contractors for VDOT are working to increase safety on the mountainous road by widening lanes and shoulders, and working on improving the curves.

Because of the length of the work zone and occasional controlled-blasting operations, VDOT said Route 33 drivers may experience delays of 20 minutes or longer. VDOT said the project is estimated to be completed by June 19, 2025, and all work is weather permitting.

Starting January 2024, pilot trucks will control traffic during the day.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can help with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.