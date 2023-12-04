Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

VDOT set to begin road improvement project on Route 33

In a press release, VDOT announced construction will start around Dec. 11 and the just over...
In a press release, VDOT announced construction will start around Dec. 11 and the just over one mile project will extend from Laurel Wood Lane to a half-mile east of Switzer Lake Road near the West Virginia border.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced they will begin work on an 18-month project on Route 33 (Rawley Pike) in December. VDOT says drivers should watch for shoulder closures and flagger control while work is done on the project.

In a press release, VDOT announced construction will start around Dec. 11 and the just over one mile project will extend from Laurel Wood Lane to a half-mile east of Switzer Lake Road near the West Virginia border. Contractors for VDOT are working to increase safety on the mountainous road by widening lanes and shoulders, and working on improving the curves.

Because of the length of the work zone and occasional controlled-blasting operations, VDOT said Route 33 drivers may experience delays of 20 minutes or longer. VDOT said the project is estimated to be completed by June 19, 2025, and all work is weather permitting.

Starting January 2024, pilot trucks will control traffic during the day.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can help with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of James Madison football helmets rest near the bench area during a football game...
James Madison to face Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl
The woman’s dismembered body was found in a wooded area along Baltimore Avenue in North...
Cincinnati police continue investigation to determine ID of dismembered body
Riverheads rolled past Poquoson 37-7 on Saturday as the Gladiators advanced to the Class 2...
Riverheads rolls past Poquoson, advances to Class 2 state final
Fire engine generic
One person dead after fire in Danville
Surveillance video determined the incident occurred at 10:52 on Friday night.
Victims of Harrisonburg drive-by shooting speak out

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Plenty of clouds and cool air to start the week
Tim Wright (pictured with young villagers) was one of almost 20 lineman from around the region...
SVEC Lineman reflects on ‘chance of a lifetime’ to work with Guatemalan village
Burn ban lifted
Open-air burn ban lifted for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County
WHSV Fast Cast 12-4-23