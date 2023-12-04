VSP: One dead after plane crash

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal plane crash in Fauquier County near the intersection of Midland Road and Ebenezer Church Road.

The crash happened on Sunday, Dec, 3 at 3:54 p.m., and the Virginia State Police (VSP) say a 1975 Beechcraft plane was trying to land when it collided with several trees, which caused it to crash into a field and catch fire.

The pilot, 62-year-old Simmie A. Adams of Bealeton, died at the scene, and the VSP says he was the only person in the plane.

The crash is under investigation, and the VSP say the FAA and NTSB have been notified.

