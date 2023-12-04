Waynesboro burn ban rescinded

Cream of the Crop
(CBS)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office announced the burn ban for the city was rescinded Monday, Dec. 4.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the ban was rescinded because of precipitation seen over the past two weeks.

While the burn ban is done, the Fire Marshal’s Office offered a reminder that open burning is regulated within the jurisdictional limits and all citizens are asked to review the regulations prior to doing any open burning.

