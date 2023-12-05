Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Angel Tree donations bring Christmas cheer to more than 800 local children

The Salvation Army is asking people to adopt angels for its annual Angel Tree program.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army is asking people to adopt angels for its annual Angel Tree program.

More than 800 children in the community will receive gifts and toys from donations on Tuesday, December 19.

You can pick up a Christmas list from the Dairy Market, Walmart, and North Fork Business Park.

The Salvation Army says Wednesday, December 5 is the deadline, but will accept donations as late as Friday, December 15.

“You purchase items that are suggested that are on the tag for that child. It’ll have the child’s name and age, then then you honestly wake up on Christmas morning knowing that you have invested in another family in our community,” Captain Mark Van Meter said.

The Salvation Army also depends on donations from red kettles to help the community.

It’s hoping to raise more than $110,000 by the end of the year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire engine generic
Two taken to hospital after fire in Verona
Surveillance video determined the incident occurred at 10:52 on Friday night.
Victims of Harrisonburg drive-by shooting speak out
generic
VSP: One dead after plane crash
Greenbrier Home invasion suspect
Man arrested after breaking into house with 3 kids inside
Rain and snow showers are expected Tuesday night and into Wednesday
Rain & Snow to Impact the Area Tuesday & Wednesday

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Rain and snow to impact area late Tuesday
Keith Allen Henry, 55, of Lewisburg, NC.
Nurse practitioner arrested for alleged sex crimes involving patients, including girl
UVA Health
University of Virginia Hospital Auxiliary hosts 40th annual Lights of Love
The Augusta County Circuit Court building located in Downtown Staunton.
Churchville man appears in Augusta County Circuit Court