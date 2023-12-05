Augusta Health takes over campus farm

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The farm at Augusta Health has been providing healthy fruits and vegetables for seven years.

A partnership between Augusta Health and Allegheny Mountain Institute (AMI) created the farm from the ground up.

In Jan 2024, Augusta Health will assume sole management of the farm.

“Through the farm, we average about 30,000 pounds of produce on an annual basis,” Krystal Moyers, administrative director for community outreach and sponsorships at Augusta Health said.

The campus farm grows fresh produce for the Augusta Health campus and community members in need.

Its goals are nutrition education and food insecurity.

“Over the last several years we really have been able to provide nutrient-dense food to individuals in our community that are not able to access those foods on their own,” Moyers said. “As well as education about the value of eating nutrient-dense food as well as things like how to prepare those foods in a healthful way but also how to store them in the refrigerator and how to prep them in a way that is tasty and delicious.”

She said the new phase of the farm at Augusta Health will focus on the core concept of the project, ‘healthy soil equals healthy plants equals healthy people.’

“As an independent community-based health care system,” Moyers said. “Our mission is around improving the health of the community that really starts here ... if we truly want to make a difference, an impact on the community that we should focus on that critical aspect of food going into our bodies.”

August Health said it hopes to be a national model for community-based healthcare with its campus farm.

“We like to introduce people to kohlrabi or maybe a variety of tomatoes that they haven’t tried before and we like to showcase those in some of our community programming or at the farmstand that’s on our campus or through that farm share that we offer,” Moyers said.

Augusta Health is one of the only hospitals in Virginia with a farm.

Moyers said they will continue community partnerships for the farm in this new phase.

