Churchville man appears in Augusta County Circuit Court

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Dakota Martin appeared in Augusta County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The contents of this article may be disturbing to some readers.

Martin is facing charges of 2 counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery of a victim under 13, Indecent liberties with a child under 15, and indecent act with child custodian.

The Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said it was a motion hearing, and the defense presented four motions.

It was agreed to do individual questionnaires with potential jurors on sensitive topics instead of a small panel voir dire. The second motion was to exclude any previous “bad acts” from the trial was granted.

A third motion was presented to not have an expert witness testify and there was an argument made from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to have the expert witness testify. This motion is under advisement and the judge will have a decision at a later date.

A fourth motion was made regarding a rape shield hearing that was held, which is also under advisement, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Martin is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on March 14, 2024.

His trial is scheduled for March 28 and 29, 2024.

