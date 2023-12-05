Cream of the Crop
Crews fight large fire at former business

Huntington firefighters are on the scene late Monday night of a large fire at a former business near downtown.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
UPDATE: 12/5/2023 11:00 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Huntington’s Fire Chief, a former business that caught fire Monday night was slated for emergency demolition even before the fire took place.

Chief Greg Fuller tells WSAZ.com the building at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 3rd Street was of concern because of previous fires and due to the fact that most of the roof is gone.

Fire was showing from the multiple-story brick building when firefighters arrived just before 10:30 p.m.

Chief Fuller says most of the roof being gone caused the fire to vent quickly.

Chief Fuller also believes the “explosions” that people witnessed were caused by highly flammable metal in the building.

A detailed cause will not be able to be determined based on the condition of the structure. Fuller says the building is not safe to enter.

A date for the demolition has not been set yet.

No injuries were reported Monday evening.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington firefighters are on the scene late Monday night of a large fire at a former business near downtown, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

Fire was showing from the multiple-story brick building when firefighters arrived just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 3rd Street. The roadways are closed in that area.

The building housed AA Transmission. It has been the site of former fires, including a massive one in 2017.

The Huntington Fire Department, Huntington Police Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services are all on the scene.

No injuries were initially reported.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

