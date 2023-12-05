Crews fight large fire at former business

UPDATE: 12/5/2023 11:00 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Huntington’s Fire Chief, a former business that caught fire Monday night was slated for emergency demolition even before the fire took place.

Chief Greg Fuller tells WSAZ.com the building at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 3rd Street was of concern because of previous fires and due to the fact that most of the roof is gone.

Fire was showing from the multiple-story brick building when firefighters arrived just before 10:30 p.m.

Chief Fuller says most of the roof being gone caused the fire to vent quickly.

Chief Fuller also believes the “explosions” that people witnessed were caused by highly flammable metal in the building.

A detailed cause will not be able to be determined based on the condition of the structure. Fuller says the building is not safe to enter.

A date for the demolition has not been set yet.

No injuries were reported Monday evening.

