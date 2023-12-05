Cream of the Crop
December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson, said impaired driving crashes can happen any time of year.

In December of 2022, there were 604 alcohol-related crashes in Virginia, and there were 14 deaths. In Augusta County, there were 12 alcohol-related crashes which resulted in one death. In Rockingham County, there were three alcohol-related crashes, according to Treds.

You should have a plan on how to get home before you go out, according to Dean.

“Designate a driver who will not drink, having that ride share already set up before leaving the house, or making sure you got the information for a cab,” said Dean.

Dean said if you are on the road and are concerned about drunk drivers on the road, there are some signs to look for to tell if someone is driving while impaired.

“You may see them swerving between lanes, you may see them throwing on the brakes very quickly, you may see them doing other dangerous and aggressive activities behind the wheel or it may even be the vehicle is going slower than you would expect,” said Dean.

Dean said if you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911 and report it. You should also try to get away from the vehicle and stay safe.

”One of the big things to remind people is that buzzed driving is drunk driving. We have heard that from people before, oh I just feel a little bit buzzed but I am good to drive. That is not the case at all, you should not be behind the wheel,” said Dean.

You should never be impaired and walking on the sidewalk alone, Dean said. If a person is an impaired pedestrian, they may step out into the street without making sure it is safe to cross.

Dean said you should have a backup way to get home, so you don’t put yourself or others at risk.

