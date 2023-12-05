Cream of the Crop
Elkton Police Department makes $5000 purchase for defibrillators

By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Elkton has made a big purchase for the health and safety of its residents. The town’s police department spent five thousand dollars on defibrillators.

Elkton Police are dispatched to calls alongside fire and rescue crews and want to ensure that all officers are fully prepared.

“We often arrive at these calls for service before fire and rescue apparatus, and we needed to be equipped with AEDs to start life-saving measures as soon as we roll up. In instances like that, seconds count,” Elkton Police Department Chief Mike King said.

Elkton Police Department Chief King said the hope is for his officers to have the ability to save lives right at their fingertips.

Elkton’s police chief said having more machines is critical to being able to act quicker to save a life.

“We’re starting small. We’re looking at purchasing five and will be working on purchasing more in the next budget year. Right now, the goal is to outfit every patrol vehicle. We’re looking at ten, and we would also want to mount one here in Elkton Town Hall,” Chief King said.

The Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee helped with the purchase.

