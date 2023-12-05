EMS help approved in Page County, hopes for more in the new year

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night, Page County approved funding for three positions within its EMS services.

After seeing an uptick in the number of calls coming in with ambulances out of service, the request was made for funding of extra hands.

“When EMS comes out when they respond to a call and somebody requests to go to RMH rather than PMH, that takes our ambulance out of the county, out of service sometimes for an extended period of time,” Amity Moler, Page County administrator said.

A busy scene with multiple EMS vehicles can cause shortages in the department as well.

“In the last year, and of course this was last Thursday there was 161 times in the last year and then there’s been 68 times other counties have had to come and help us,” Moler said.

The positions include one floater, who will rotate on the 24-hour schedule and two-day time employees to help fill in during what the county said is their busiest call time.

One board member, D. Keith Guzy Jr. noted the problem might be within the hospital system not offering enough services, leading more patients to ask for transports to Sentara RMH in Rockingham County.

Moler said the funding for this will be $100,000.

She said they hope to receive more funding from the state for emergency services in next year’s budget.

