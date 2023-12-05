Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

EMS help approved in Page County, hopes for more in the new year

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night, Page County approved funding for three positions within its EMS services.

After seeing an uptick in the number of calls coming in with ambulances out of service, the request was made for funding of extra hands.

“When EMS comes out when they respond to a call and somebody requests to go to RMH rather than PMH, that takes our ambulance out of the county, out of service sometimes for an extended period of time,” Amity Moler, Page County administrator said.

A busy scene with multiple EMS vehicles can cause shortages in the department as well.

“In the last year, and of course this was last Thursday there was 161 times in the last year and then there’s been 68 times other counties have had to come and help us,” Moler said.

The positions include one floater, who will rotate on the 24-hour schedule and two-day time employees to help fill in during what the county said is their busiest call time.

One board member, D. Keith Guzy Jr. noted the problem might be within the hospital system not offering enough services, leading more patients to ask for transports to Sentara RMH in Rockingham County.

Moler said the funding for this will be $100,000.

She said they hope to receive more funding from the state for emergency services in next year’s budget.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of James Madison football helmets rest near the bench area during a football game...
James Madison to face Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl
Surveillance video determined the incident occurred at 10:52 on Friday night.
Victims of Harrisonburg drive-by shooting speak out
Fire engine generic
Two taken to hospital after fire in Verona
Greenbrier Home invasion suspect
Man arrested after breaking into house with 3 kids inside
The woman’s dismembered body was found in a wooded area along Baltimore Avenue in North...
Cincinnati police continue investigation to determine ID of dismembered body

Latest News

In Jan 2024, Augusta Health will assume sole management of the farm.
Augusta Health takes over campus farm
Fire officials stressed that city and county residents still need to be careful igniting any...
Burn bans lifted in Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, and Rockingham County
"We're starting small. We're looking at purchasing five and, in the next budget year, we'll be...
Elkton Police Department makes $5000 purchase for defibrillators
EMS help approved in Page County, hopes for more in the new year