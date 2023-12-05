Henrico shelling out $2 million to help employees buy homes

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A new program is turning some heads in Henrico County.

The county is offering to pitch in money to help its employees become homeowners.

This comes as buying a home in Henrico County and across the country becomes increasingly expensive.

The new Employee Home Purchase Assistance Program (EHPAP) means teachers, police officers, firefighters and other county workers can get up to $25,000 from Henrico to buy a home, which is intended to cover the down payment and closing costs.

“It’s huge,” Henrico Director of Community Revitalization Eric Leabough said. “We know that home prices are really high, so we see it as a way to help our employees live in the county that they work for.”

Henrico County offers to cover the upfront cost to help employees enter the pricey homeownership market through an interest-free, forgivable loan.

Leabough says it’s also a great recruitment and retention tool.

“We want to be able to attract good employees,” he said. “We also want to keep good employees, so we see it as a big win.”

The Henrico Board of Supervisors set aside $2 million for this program, which is expected to assist about 80 employees.

Just 24 hours since the launch, plenty of employees have been looking to cash in on the opportunity.

“Over 130 folks have gone into that portal. That doesn’t mean that everyone will qualify, but at least there’s an initial interest in the program, and people are really excited,” Leabough said.

Localities in northern Virginia, such as Loudon County, have seen success after adopting similar programs, but Henrico is the first in central Virginia to do it.

“We got a call yesterday from an employee. We thought she had a question, she just said, ‘No, I just want to say thank you for this program,’” Leabough said.

There are several boxes you have to check to have the total loan amount forgiven.

Employees must:

Have at least 12 months of continuous full-time service

Maintain full-time employment with the county

Have a performance appraisal of acceptable or better

Occupy the home as their primary residence for five years from the purchase date

There are also income limitations and performance rating requirements.

The program is first-come, first-serve. To see if you qualify, click here.

