Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU baseball releases 2024 schedule

A full view of Veterans Memorial Park Field during a game.
A full view of Veterans Memorial Park Field during a game.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball program released their 2024 schedule.

The Dukes open on the road with a four-game series against Arkansas Feb. 16. The Dukes home opener comes a few days later when they host Virginia Tech.

Notable non-conference series include Fairfield, George Mason, Cornell, VMI, Richmond, East Tennessee State, Niagara, Maryland, Radford, and USC Upstate.

The Dukes first Sun Belt Conference game comes March 15 at Coastal Carolina.

Click here to view the schedule in its entirety.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video determined the incident occurred at 10:52 on Friday night.
Victims of Harrisonburg drive-by shooting speak out
Fire engine generic
Two taken to hospital after fire in Verona
generic
VSP: One dead after plane crash
Greenbrier Home invasion suspect
Man arrested after breaking into house with 3 kids inside
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge 18-year-old...
Woman accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving

Latest News

James Madison's Terrence Edwards, Jr. (left) and Julien Wooden during a basketball game...
JMU men’s basketball up to No. 18 in AP Top 25 poll
This year's Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature the North Carolina Tar Heels and West Virginia...
UNC, West Virginia to face off in Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte
JMU women’s basketball downed Wake Forest 55-53 as the Dukes improved to 6-3 overall.
JMU women’s basketball downs Wake Forest, improves to 6-3 overall
No. 22 JMU men’s basketball rolled past Keystone 130-59 on Sunday.
No. 22 JMU men’s basketball rolls past Keystone, remains unbeaten