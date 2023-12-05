JMU baseball releases 2024 schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball program released their 2024 schedule.

The Dukes open on the road with a four-game series against Arkansas Feb. 16. The Dukes home opener comes a few days later when they host Virginia Tech.

Notable non-conference series include Fairfield, George Mason, Cornell, VMI, Richmond, East Tennessee State, Niagara, Maryland, Radford, and USC Upstate.

The Dukes first Sun Belt Conference game comes March 15 at Coastal Carolina.

Click here to view the schedule in its entirety.

