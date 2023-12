HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team is ranked No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Dukes, previously ranked No. 22, are coming off two home wins over Buffalo and Keystone College. JMU is one of five teams in Division I currently 8-0.

JMU returns to action at Old Dominion on Dec. 9.

