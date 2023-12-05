Rain & Snow to Impact the Area Tuesday & Wednesday

(WHSV) - A low pressure system approaches Tuesday, which will bring a rain and snow shower mix to the area along with Allegheny Mountain snow showers.

Winter Weather Advisories for western Grant, Highland, and Pendleton Counties Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday morning for accumulating snow and slick roads.

TIMING

TUESDAY: Snow showers start to move into the Alleghenies during the afternoon Tuesday. Any rain or snow shower elsewhere would be more isolated in the afternoon, mainly dry. Moisture increases into the evening. Rain and snow shower mix outside of the Alleghenies during the evening, Allegheny Mtn snow continues. Rain turns to snow showers for the rest of our West Virginia locations overnight. Rain/snow mix continues for the Valley. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A few rain and snow showers linger into the morning, which could lead to a coating or light accumulation along the Blue Ridge. This system is quick to move out Wednesday morning but some Allegheny light snow may persists through midday with an additional light accumulation. Wind picks up during the morning. A cold and windy day. Highs eventually into the upper 30s to low 40s.

SNOWFALL FORECAST

Overall, this will mainly be an elevation dependent system. The Alleghenies are forecast to get 2-4″ of snow with isolated higher amounts possible.

A coating to 1″ is possible for our WV locations and the Blue Ridge, especially on grassy and cold surfaces.

Rain and snow showers are expected Tuesday night and into Wednesday (Maxuser | WHSV)

A rain/snow mix is expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning for the Valley with a minimal coating possible on grassy or untreated surfaces. Just to give you an idea of what it may look like for most of the Valley early Wednesday morning.

Very little accumulation expected for most of the Valley Wednesday (Maxuser | WHSV)

IMPACTS

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday due to travel impacts expected in the morning along the Allegheny Mountains. There may be some slushy and slick roads along the mountain roads in Virginia as well. Use caution on the morning drive. System quickly moves out, and late day sunshine should help to melt any snow outside of the Alleghenies but with the wind and cold temperatures, there may still be slick spots along the Alleghenies throughout the day.

