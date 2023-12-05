Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office regains accreditation

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office regained its accreditation status from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission late last week. The Sheriff’s Office had previously been accredited since 2006 before losing the designation last summer.

In 2022, the SCSO lost its accreditation over the storage of containers holding the chemical byproducts of meth labs from various drug cases which were being held in a locked impound lot facility rather than an evidence room.

“That was actually solved that day which is why we were confused as to the status of the accreditation back in 2022. So we remedied that that day and it wasn’t an issue from that point forward,” said Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter.

An assessment in October of 2023 determined the SCSO met all 191 of the commission’s standards to regain accreditation late last week.

“Accreditation is not something that, it’s not an individual success it’s an agency success and I do want to make sure that we acknowledge the hard work that all of the staff members did,” said Carter.

Sheriff Carter said that his office also intends to seek national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies in the coming year.

“It’s probably less subjective is what I would think. There aren’t many agencies in the Commonwealth that are nationally accredited so it’s not something that’s easy to accomplish,” he said.

As he prepares to begin another term in January Carter said that one of his biggest goals for the new year is to continue improving mental health crisis response in the county by working with the Northwestern Community Services Board.

“We’re looking at trying to get our co-response unit with regard to mental health calls for service more robust. We’re doing these things but I think we need a little more coordination there and we’re working toward that,” he said. “We’re responding to events, we’re being proactive instead of reactive with regard to our own staff, and what we’re trying to do is marry up the services from the community services board with our staff.”

Sheriff Carter also said he is looking forward to working with Shenandoah County’s new Board of Supervisors beginning in January.

“It’ll be interesting to see how they are with regard to what their priorities are. I’ve been through several boards since I’ve been the County Sheriff and each one is a little bit different so it’s just making sure that I understand what their priorities are and how we fit into that,” he said.

