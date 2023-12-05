Staunton Garden Center talks about possible drought impacts

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The United States Department of Agriculture has declared Augusta County a drought disaster area. Farmers who are impacted by the drought can apply for assistance through the Farm Safety Agency.

While the Staunton Plant Company has not been severely impacted by the drought, the Owner, David Whitesell said the staff have had to water the plants at least once a day.

“That’s even increased, like sometimes we are out two or three times a day and our water bill has definitely reflected that as I am sure our homeowners have seen their bill go up for having water their plants as well,” said Whitesell.

Whitesell said the drought impacts plants that have been in the ground for about two or three years and people do not always think to water them often.

“Our plants really don’t know there is a drought. If you have installed plants, even plants that are matured two or three or four years old. If you are not watering they are not moving at all, they are going to go dormant they are actually going to shut down,” said Whitesell.

Whitesell said drought conditions can impact the availability of bare root plants they get shipped in, and grow at their garden center.

“They can come from as far away as Washington state, Oregon, Texas or Tennessee. If those people have had a difficult time, it is different for them to get them out of the field to bring to us,” said Whitesell.

Whitesell said the dry weather can impact plant sales, because people may not feel comfortable planting.

