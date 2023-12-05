Thomas Dale High School teacher charged with assaulting student

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A teacher at Thomas Dale High School has been charged with assaulting a student last month.

Chesterfield Police say on Nov. 3, they received a report that Mark C. Boehles, 65, had kicked a juvenile male student in the lower leg and intentionally stepped on his foot in a classroom.

On Dec. 1, Boehles was served with a releasable warrant.

Chesterfield Schools said Boehles has been employed with the school division since 2000, and he will not return pending the investigation.

