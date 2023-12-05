Cream of the Crop
Traffic shift coming to Route 262 in Augusta County

By Mike Staley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A new traffic shift is coming to the Woodrow Wilson Parkway near Staunton following the completion of phase one of an expansion project.

Earlier this year, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced a new widening project was coming to Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Pkwy) between route 613 (Old Greenville Road) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue). The widening project is meant to help expand traffic flow and prevent bottlenecking near exits on 262.

According to VDOT’s project website, the project will shift northbound traffic on 262 to the new lanes that have been created. The traffic shift was initially slated to start on Dec. 4, but due to weather conditions the contractors could not create the painted lines on the asphalt. According to VDOT, the shift will start either Dec. 5 or Dec. 6, depending on the painting of the lines.

When construction is complete, southbound traffic will use the original two lanes that the highway has now and northbound will travel on the newly paved and created roadways. The project will help enhance traffic flow and safety according to VDOT.

Ken Slack, VDOT Staunton District communications, said drivers should use extra precaution while driving near the construction zone.

“The route 262 project is a prime example on why we warn folks that when you are approaching a work zone, keep in mind that it might look different today than it did yesterday,” Slack said. “It’s essential to really pay close attention as you approach any work zone, this one included so you are keeping yourself safe and any of the workers safe out there as well.”

For any updates on the project, VDOT will post on its social media platforms and keep updates on their website as well.

