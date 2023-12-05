"WARM" in need of overnight volunteers at cold weather shelters

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) is in need of overnight volunteers to help operate the cold weather shelter this winter.

As the temperatures drop, many people often layer up and stay in their homes. For homeless and displaced people, where they rest their head can be different each night. WARM works with people in need of support and offers them a warm place to sleep when the temperatures outside are extreme. However, without the overnight volunteers, those people could potentially remain without shelter.

Brian Edwards, acting executive director and board chair for WARM, said the overnight is typically the hardest shift to find volunteers for. In Waynesboro, the city requires there to be three active staff members at a cold weather shelter. WARM provides one paid position to help operate the shelter, and rely on community support through volunteering for the other two. He said the volunteers he sees the most are members of the churches the organization uses to house people overnight.

“We know that in this area, studies have shown there are over 500 homeless men, women and children,” Edwards said. “Many of them are living out of their cars, many are living in hotels. You can’t put one particular face on homelessness.”

Edwards said the guests that are served at WARM all have their own unique story. He emphasized the need for community members to understand the importance of recognizing that no two separate people can share the exact same path to homelessness. He also explained that homelessness doesn’t just mean living on the street, people “couch-surfing” or staying at multiple hotels can be without a home as well.

“We are limited to the number of beds and we are limited to a certain number of individuals depending on staff. Turning someone away is the hardest thing I have had to do, especially it was a cold night,” He said.

He said turning people away from shelter is denying support to someone at one of their darkest moments. He said without volunteers, these hard conversations and decisions become a reality. For people who cannot make monetary donations to the organization, Edwards said volunteers can donate something more precious than money for a greater cause.

“Just as valuable, even more valuable than money is time. Time takes a human being to be there,” Edwards said. “We understand that people’s lives are very busy, but it is very rewarding coming here and hearing the personal stories of some our guests.”

Edwards said homelessness can affect anyone and it can take a hold on someone’s life rapidly. Whether it is through drug addiction, divorce, a loss of a job or any other reason, he emphasized the importance of having empathy for people in desperate need of support.

With the volunteer position, the volunteer is required to be in the building. Edwards said the volunteers can often read books, work on a computer or do any other activities to keep themselves entertained while working the shift. He said the most important aspect of the shift is to be able to help one of the guests in case there is a need.

Here is a link to the volunteer page on the WARM website.

