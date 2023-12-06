90 bike helmets donated in the Shenandoah Valley to prevent brain injury

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley is working to make bike riding in the Shenandoah Valley safer. The nonprofit was able to donate 90 helmets to seven organizations to help future brain injuries from happening.

“Brain injury happens many different ways: car crashes, falls, strokes. We have almost 15,000 of our neighbors living in the Shenandoah Valley currently who have suffered from a traumatic brain injury,” Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley Executive Director Anne Fitzgerald said.

Community Care and Learning Center in New Market got 20 new helmets for the kids they look after. The Childcare Agency’s Director, Savannah Stoneberger, said the insight on brain injuries came at a perfect time.

“We just moved into the facility in May and our children ride bikes every single day here so helmets are necessary for their safety every day,” Stoneberger said.

Brain Injury Connects case handlers know from their work how wearing a helmet can make a lifesaving difference.

“Brain Injury Connections strongly encourages our neighbors to wear bicycle helmets the simple active, wearing a bicycle helmet can prevent a disability from a brain injury by up to 53 percent,” Fitzgerald said

The nonprofit’s service region includes the counties of Shenandoah, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Bath, Highland, Augusta, and Rockbridge, and their inclusive cities.

Community Care and Learning Center’s administration says they are grateful not just for the helmets but also for the lessons learned from the nonprofit,

“They just shared so many important statistics with us, and it just gave us a resource. We didn’t know we had to obtain useful helmets for the students,” Stoneberger said,” Stoneberger said.

The Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley team wants the quick exchange to have a lasting impact in the long run.

“We’re hoping to instill in young children, the importance of riding a bike safely. We’re hoping to help prevent concussions with young children by providing helmets,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley has a fundraising gala called Brews, Boots, and Bling. Leaders said they knew a bigger helmet giveaway was possible with a partnership with a local company. The Walmart Foundation’s matching monetary contribution allowed the amount of helmets donated to double.

