Authorities investigating fatal fire in Orange County

An investigation is underway as to what caused a fatal house fire in Orange County Tuesday, December 5.
By Destini Harris
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An investigation is underway as to what caused a fatal house fire in Orange County Tuesday, December 5.

Crews were called out to Browning Lane just before 10 p.m.

The Orange Volunteer Fire Company says a man and a pet died.

Virginia State Police say more information will be released at a later time.

