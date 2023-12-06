Cream of the Crop
Criminal investigation underway at Natural Bridge Zoo for claims of animal cruelty

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Investigators served a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County. Virginia State Police are continuing to search the Natural Bridge Zoo in a case of alleged animal cruelty.

The owner of the zoo was not allowed on the property. However, her attorney said they want justification for the search and solid evidence.

It was a bizarre sight at the Natural Bridge Zoo as crime scene tape was wrapped around the property Wednesday morning. There are still many unanswered questions about why the investigation was instigated, but here’s what we know so far.

Virginia State Police assisted the Office of the Attorney General with issuing a search warrant at the zoo in Rockbridge County. Investigators and veterinarians combed through the zoo with clipboards in hand. As of Wednesday afternoon, the cause for the investigative search has not been released.

WDBJ7 reached out to the attorney general for comment, and received this statement:

We spoke with the zoo owner’s attorney, Mario Williams, who said they want to see concrete evidence that led to the search.

“We’re going to challenge the criminal charges, one by one, show us where the neglect was, you got to show us all this stuff. You know, you just can’t run around saying stuff. And without any proof really,” said Williams.

In 2019, the USDA issued Natural Bridge Zoo over 150 citations for handling animals, sanitation, and housing facilities.

Several animal transportation cars were outside the zoo Wednesday and while we didn’t see any taken away, Williams said it’s likely to happen. Williams said if the animals are seized, they will go through the appeals courts, and will likely be litigating this case for years.

