Harrisonburg Fire Dept. seeking donations for annual bike drive

Many people remember the moment they got their first bike as a child. In hopes of spreading that same joy to kids in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, the Harrisonburg Fire Department is once again hosting its annual Bike Drive.

Retired HFD chief Larry Shifflett, who has spearheaded the event over the years, said there is a lot of preparation to ensure the bicycles are ready for families in need.

“There’s just a multi-step system that you go through to make sure that the bike is in good repair, to make sure that all the bolts are tightened and the seats are tight and there’s air in the tires and those kinds of things,” Shifflett said.

Volunteers like Shifflett spend hours at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds exhibit hall leading up to pickup day building unassembled bikes and inspecting those that are dropped off. But, Shifflett said volunteers and current HFD staff agree the work is worth it.

“It’s just very rewarding to know that we are playing a significant part in making some child have a nice Christmas,” Shifflett said.

“A typical new bike only costs between $60 and $80. In the season of giving, this is an amazing way to impact the life of a child and provide them a healthy way to enjoy an outdoor activity,” HFD chief Matthew Tobia said.

Bicycles (sizes 16″, 20″, and 24″; assembled or unassembled) can be brought to any HFD station or the Rockingham County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall through Dec. 11.

Stations are located at:

• HFD Station 1 – 80 Maryland Ave.

• HFD Station 2 – 380 Pleasant Valley Road

• HFD Station 3 – 299 Lucy Drive

• HFD Station 4 – 210 E. Rock St.

You can find more information on HFD here.

