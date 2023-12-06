Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU recognized for substance misuse prevention efforts

James Madison University was recognized for its substance misuse and prevention efforts for...
James Madison University was recognized for its substance misuse and prevention efforts for students.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University was one of five schools in the commonwealth recognized by the Virginia Higher Education Substance Use Advisory Committee (VHESUAC) for ensuring the well-being of students and providing them with alternatives to alcohol and drug misuse. The other universities/colleges were:

  • Longwood University
  • Virginia Commonwealth University
  • University of Mary Washington
  • Wytheville Community College

These universities were selected and recognized because of the uniqueness of the programs designed to help curb alcohol misuse on campuses across Virginia. JMU’s medical amnesty policies set it apart from other schools in the state.

The medical amnesty policies allow students in most cases to seek medical assistance for either themselves or a peer without repercussions like disciplinary action. The student will still take part in wellness coaching and other misuse prevention programs.

Paige Hawkins, substance misuse prevention specialist, said the policies and programs that JMU has gives students a safe or brave space to seek assistance and build a plan to avoid substance abuse.

”Having a space like wellness coaching to talk about the plan they have for themselves, to talk about the choices they make to protect what they value is a very unique experience for students,” Hawkins said.

She emphasized the importance of open communication with students, especially during hard times in their lives. She said the impact these conversations have extends further than the time the student is at school.

”It provides an opportunity for students to have a very honest conversation and examine the impact of alcohol or other drugs in their lives,” Hawkins said. “Wellness coaching also allows students to make a plan to minimize the impact of alcohol and other drug use in their life and the community.”

Not only does JMU have these medical amnesty policies, but the school offers a variety of methods and programs to help cater to the needs of each student. Hawkins said it is tricky to try and make a universal program to help students overcome and prevent alcohol/substance misuse.

One of the additional programs the university offers is peer-based discussions to help any students in need feel more comfortable in these situations.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 33 at North Fork Mountain- West of Franklin, WV (Pendleton County Commission Traffic...
Rain & Snow to end Wednesday
The Augusta County Circuit Court building located in Downtown Staunton.
Churchville man appears in Augusta County Circuit Court
Keith Allen Henry, 55, of Lewisburg, NC.
Nurse practitioner arrested for alleged sex crimes involving patients, including girl
Police and animal services on scene of deadly dog attack
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack
(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit

Latest News

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is holding its annual bike drive, during which the community...
Harrisonburg Fire Dept. seeking donations for annual bike drive
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Milder end to the week
Ski lift at Massanutten Resort
Massanutten resort kicks off 2023-24 winter season
Natural Bridge Zoo.
VSP executes search warrant at Natural Bridge Zoo
WHSV Fast Cast 12-6-23