JMU recognized for substance misuse prevention efforts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University was one of five schools in the commonwealth recognized by the Virginia Higher Education Substance Use Advisory Committee (VHESUAC) for ensuring the well-being of students and providing them with alternatives to alcohol and drug misuse. The other universities/colleges were:

Longwood University

Virginia Commonwealth University

University of Mary Washington

Wytheville Community College

These universities were selected and recognized because of the uniqueness of the programs designed to help curb alcohol misuse on campuses across Virginia. JMU’s medical amnesty policies set it apart from other schools in the state.

The medical amnesty policies allow students in most cases to seek medical assistance for either themselves or a peer without repercussions like disciplinary action. The student will still take part in wellness coaching and other misuse prevention programs.

Paige Hawkins, substance misuse prevention specialist, said the policies and programs that JMU has gives students a safe or brave space to seek assistance and build a plan to avoid substance abuse.

”Having a space like wellness coaching to talk about the plan they have for themselves, to talk about the choices they make to protect what they value is a very unique experience for students,” Hawkins said.

She emphasized the importance of open communication with students, especially during hard times in their lives. She said the impact these conversations have extends further than the time the student is at school.

”It provides an opportunity for students to have a very honest conversation and examine the impact of alcohol or other drugs in their lives,” Hawkins said. “Wellness coaching also allows students to make a plan to minimize the impact of alcohol and other drug use in their life and the community.”

Not only does JMU have these medical amnesty policies, but the school offers a variety of methods and programs to help cater to the needs of each student. Hawkins said it is tricky to try and make a universal program to help students overcome and prevent alcohol/substance misuse.

One of the additional programs the university offers is peer-based discussions to help any students in need feel more comfortable in these situations.

