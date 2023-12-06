Cream of the Crop
Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18

FILE - Judge Sandra Day O'Connor, smiles as she arrives for the start of her confirmation...
FILE - Judge Sandra Day O'Connor, smiles as she arrives for the start of her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Capitol Hill in Washington for the post of Supreme Court Associate Justice, Sept. 9, 1981. O'Connor, who joined the Supreme Court in 1981 as the nation's first female justice, has died at age 93. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18, with a funeral service at the National Cathedral the following day, the court said Monday.

The first woman on the Supreme Court, O’Connor died Friday at age 93 in Phoenix. She stepped down from the court in 2006 after serving as a justice for more than 24 years.

Members of the public will be able to pay respects at the court from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, following a private ceremony. Tuesday’s service at the National Cathedral is private and by invitation only, the court said.

The family has asked that donations be made to iCivics, the group she founded to promote civics education, the court said.

