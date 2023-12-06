Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Man overcomes odds, graduates with criminal justice degree after car accident left him severely injured

After having multiple facial reconstruction surgeries and having to learn how to talk and...
After having multiple facial reconstruction surgeries and having to learn how to talk and breathe again, Demarcus Tinsley is graduating with a degree in criminal justice.(Grambling State University)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (Gray News) – A man who was severely injured in a car accident more than four years ago has overcome the odds to earn a college degree.

Grambling State University, located in northern Louisiana about 40 miles south of the Arkansas border, shared the inspiring story of student Demarcus Tinsley.

In a Facebook post, the school said Tinsley was involved in a serious car accident in April 2019 when his car went underneath a tractor that took off his entire roof.

Tinsley was barely able to dial 911 before falling unconscious.

But looking forward, Tinsley wasn’t going to let this setback stop him from doing what he wanted to do.

GSU said after having multiple facial reconstruction surgeries and having to learn how to talk and breathe again, Tinsley finally returned to school.

He is now graduating with a degree in criminal justice.

“If anyone out there is going through something like this, I just want them to know, stay positive, keep your head up because it’s always a light at the end of the tunnel,” Tinsley said in a statement.

Tinsley credits his family, teammates, and professors for believing in him.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 33 at North Fork Mountain- West of Franklin, WV (Pendleton County Commission Traffic...
Rain & Snow to end Wednesday
The Augusta County Circuit Court building located in Downtown Staunton.
Churchville man appears in Augusta County Circuit Court
Police and animal services on scene of deadly dog attack
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack
Keith Allen Henry, 55, of Lewisburg, NC.
Nurse practitioner arrested for alleged sex crimes involving patients, including girl
(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit

Latest News

FILE - A McDonald's golden arches is shown at restaurant in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26,...
McDonald’s burger empire set for unprecedented growth over the next 4 years with 10,000 new stores
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
Neighborhood residents speak to Austin Police officers in Austin, Texas late Tuesday, Dec. 5,...
Sheriff: Gunman’s parents among 6 dead in Texas attacks; he was earlier arrested for family assault
Luna, a 10-month-old German Shepherd, got stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air. (Source:...
'I'll be darned': Luna the German Shepherd gets stuck in tree 25 feet in the air