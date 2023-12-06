Massanutten resort kicks off 2023-24 winter season

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort welcomed the first skiers, snowboarders, and tubers of the season on Dec. 1 and 2 as the resort opened its slopes for the first time this season.

Snowmaking is a big part of preparation for the winter activities each year at Massanutten, as it houses 80 acres of skiable terrain. Staff say the drought conditions posed a challenge, but thanks to recent bouts of rain in the area they were able to fill their reservoirs.

On top of the opening day excitement, the resort also announced some new additions and improvements this year. These include the installation of the new detachable lift, Peak Express, replacing the resort’s 30-year-old Peak Quad Lift.

Also new, is the debut of the Double Black Diamond Trail, “No Hessitation,” featuring automated snowmaking and LED lights.

“The lift will reduce ride times from 8 minutes down to 3 and a half, 4 minutes so that’s exciting. We added snowmaking to the area underneath that lift which became our first double black diamond expert trail. So, we’re anxious to make snow on that and get that open for the season,” director of sports and risk management Kenny Hess said.

If you’re interested in purchasing lift tickets, seeing current snow conditions or other information about winter activities, you can visit Massanutten’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.