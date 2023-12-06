Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Massanutten resort kicks off 2023-24 winter season

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort welcomed the first skiers, snowboarders, and tubers of the season on Dec. 1 and 2 as the resort opened its slopes for the first time this season.

Snowmaking is a big part of preparation for the winter activities each year at Massanutten, as it houses 80 acres of skiable terrain. Staff say the drought conditions posed a challenge, but thanks to recent bouts of rain in the area they were able to fill their reservoirs.

On top of the opening day excitement, the resort also announced some new additions and improvements this year. These include the installation of the new detachable lift, Peak Express, replacing the resort’s 30-year-old Peak Quad Lift.

Also new, is the debut of the Double Black Diamond Trail, “No Hessitation,” featuring automated snowmaking and LED lights.

“The lift will reduce ride times from 8 minutes down to 3 and a half, 4 minutes so that’s exciting. We added snowmaking to the area underneath that lift which became our first double black diamond expert trail. So, we’re anxious to make snow on that and get that open for the season,” director of sports and risk management Kenny Hess said.

If you’re interested in purchasing lift tickets, seeing current snow conditions or other information about winter activities, you can visit Massanutten’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 33 at North Fork Mountain- West of Franklin, WV (Pendleton County Commission Traffic...
Rain & Snow to end Wednesday
The Augusta County Circuit Court building located in Downtown Staunton.
Churchville man appears in Augusta County Circuit Court
Keith Allen Henry, 55, of Lewisburg, NC.
Nurse practitioner arrested for alleged sex crimes involving patients, including girl
Police and animal services on scene of deadly dog attack
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack
(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Milder end to the week
WHSV Fast Cast 12-6-23
Central defeats Riverheads 69-30
Dominant first quarter propels Central over Riverheads
In a press release, VDOT announced construction will start around Dec. 11 and the just over...
VDOT set to begin road improvement project on Route 33