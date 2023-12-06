MBU receives national nursing accreditation

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University received national accreditation for its doctorate nurse practice degree.

MBU joined the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University in doctoral nursing programs on the east coast. These three schools are the only schools near the Atlantic Ocean that offers this degree path. The new accreditation gives nursing students at the university more options for their degree path and ultimately their career path as they graduate and continue into the health care field.

Dr. Janice Adams, director of nursing programs at MBU, said this award will bring MBU to the same level as other prestigious nursing universities.

“We all work together, we all know each other even though we are at different schools,” Adams said. “We are at different meetings together.”

The degree program goes in tandem with other programs the school has to offer including an RN to BSN program and a masters in nursing program. Each level provides it’s own options for students as they enter the workforce or continue their education. Adams said it will help address some of the nursing shortage the entire country has seem.

The process took the university over a year to partake in a self-study survey. Once the survey was completed, it had to be finalized in writing on why the university deserved to have the recognition and accreditation for students to go even further in their education for the health care field.

“That stability of the workforce by putting out excellent graduates. Being accredited is a really big deal and it’s a long process. You don’t just sign up today and then get it in a couple of weeks,” Adams said.

Adams said the shortages will not be resolved by Mary Baldwin University alone, but some of the graduates and students in the program have already expressed interest in staying in the Shenandoah Valley to help with the extreme health care worker shortages in the area.

“We have many of our graduates in all of our nursing programs that told us that’s their plan, they want to open a small clinic,” She said.

Adams emphasized the importance of having accessible health care, especially in rural areas. She said patients often have to drive an hour or longer to get specialized care like OB/GYN and orthopedics.

Can you imagine if you are a woman that is having a baby, and you got to leave home at the time that it is most important for your family to be together for the birth of a child,” Adams said. “You’ve got to travel and stay overnight somewhere where you don’t know the people and you don’t know the town.”

Another benefit for students with the accreditation is access to more state and federal funding. Adams said hospitals often don’t fund these programs if they do not receive national approval.

“There’s a lot of new grants and funding available for students entering the health care field that is being offered by the state,” Adams said.

Many of the students are staying in the commonwealth or in other areas near the school. Adams said rural areas are struck the hardest by the nursing shortages and these improvements to the program will give more opportunities for the school to both attract students and keep health care workers in the Valley.

“There plans are to stay in Virginia, or in our area. Maybe West Virginia or North Carolina, in that central area around the western part of our state. It’s a great thing because we find health care in rural areas is a real problem,” She said.

