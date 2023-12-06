Milder end to the week

With the ongoing drought, please use extreme caution if burning even with lifted burn bans. The area is still dry and gusty winds can increase the risk of fire spread.

WEDNESDAY: There may still be slick and hazardous travel conditions for the Allegheny Mountains this afternoon and evening. Use caution if traveling in that area. Breezy and cold for the day. Highs into the upper 30s to low 40s. Some more sunshine through the clouds by late afternoon. Mostly clear to partly cloudy into the evening with temperatures into the 30s. Wind letting up during the evening. Very cold. Lows into the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and partly to mostly cloudy with a band of AM clouds. Mostly cloudy through mid afternoon, then more late day sunshine. Watching for more Allegheny snow showers throughout the day. Elsewhere stays dry. Highs in the mid to upper 40s and staying chilly with a light breeze. More breezy along the Alleghenies. Mostly clear into the evening and cold with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Partly cloudy and very cold overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny early and cold. Temperatures rising into the 30s. More clouds arriving late day and milder. Highs into the upper 50s to near 60. Partly cloudy into the evening and chilly with temperatures into the 40s. Increasing clouds overnight and cold. Lows into the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly to start the day with temperatures into the 40s. Decreasing clouds for the day, becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Mild with afternoon highs into the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly clear into the evening with temperatures into the 50s. Increasing clouds overnight. Watching our next system for the weekend. Right now Saturday looks mainly dry, rain potential in the evening but widespread showers look likely Sunday. Stay tuned for more details. Lows into the upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: A cloudy and cool start with temperatures in the 40s. Staying cloudy and watching our next system bringing widespread rain and gusty wind potential. Showers look likely for a good chunk of Sunday, exact timing still unknown. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer but plan for showers. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 and lows in the mid to upper 30s with clearing overnight. Likely still windy overnight.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly. Temperatures into the 40s. Staying partly cloudy for the day and cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A clear and cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine and chilly for the day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. A cold night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

