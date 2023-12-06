Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Plan to develop Fairview Park included in Woodstock’s next master plan

Current town officials recall the 70 acres of land being purchased in the late 1990s that has...
Current town officials recall the 70 acres of land being purchased in the late 1990s that has not made much progress since then.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Woodstock is hearing feedback on its comprehensive master plan which includes revamping the Larry D. Bradford Fairview Park.

Woodstock’s Town Manager, Aaron Grisdale, said the plan to develop on the land never came to pass because of factors like the great recession. Administrators are taking this time to take action in fully implementing the public amenity.

“Over the last few years, our council has been talking about investing more of that space, and so we wanted to take some time and can take a step back reengage with our community, and figure out exactly what those priorities are,” Grisdale said.

The mayor appointed a design committee made up of some residents and commission members --to help guide this decision-making process.

Current town officials recall the 70 acres of land being purchased in the late 1990s that presently has a dog park, cross country course, and two soccer goals to show for it. The same developer who did work for W.O. Riley Park has been brought back for the project underway.

Planners are asking for community input to help the park come together.

“We want the space to be reflective of our community needs and help us fill gaps in terms of what recreational assets we should be providing as a town for the community,” Grisdale said.

A survey for the park is available now. The goal is to have recommendations prepared for Woodstock’s town council by early 2024.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire engine generic
Two taken to hospital after fire in Verona
Surveillance video determined the incident occurred at 10:52 on Friday night.
Victims of Harrisonburg drive-by shooting speak out
generic
VSP: One dead after plane crash
Greenbrier Home invasion suspect
Man arrested after breaking into house with 3 kids inside
Rain and snow showers are expected Tuesday night and into Wednesday
Rain & Snow to Impact the Area Tuesday & Wednesday

Latest News

"Brain injury happens many different ways: car crashes, falls, strokes. We have almost 15,000...
90 bike helmets donated in the Shenandoah Valley to prevent brain injury
Waynesboro man appears in Augusta County General District Court
Waynesboro man accused of shooting service dog appears in Court
Wine bottles generic
December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month
December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month