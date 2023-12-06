Plan to develop Fairview Park included in Woodstock’s next master plan

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Woodstock is hearing feedback on its comprehensive master plan which includes revamping the Larry D. Bradford Fairview Park.

Woodstock’s Town Manager, Aaron Grisdale, said the plan to develop on the land never came to pass because of factors like the great recession. Administrators are taking this time to take action in fully implementing the public amenity.

“Over the last few years, our council has been talking about investing more of that space, and so we wanted to take some time and can take a step back reengage with our community, and figure out exactly what those priorities are,” Grisdale said.

The mayor appointed a design committee made up of some residents and commission members --to help guide this decision-making process.

Current town officials recall the 70 acres of land being purchased in the late 1990s that presently has a dog park, cross country course, and two soccer goals to show for it. The same developer who did work for W.O. Riley Park has been brought back for the project underway.

Planners are asking for community input to help the park come together.

“We want the space to be reflective of our community needs and help us fill gaps in terms of what recreational assets we should be providing as a town for the community,” Grisdale said.

A survey for the park is available now. The goal is to have recommendations prepared for Woodstock’s town council by early 2024.

