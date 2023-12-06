Rain & Snow to end Wednesday

(WHSV) - A low pressure system has brought light rain and snow showers mix to the area along with Allegheny Mountain snow showers.

The Winter Weather Advisory for western Grant and Pendleton Counties continues through Wednesday afternoon for accumulating snow and slick roads.

Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Blue Ridge runs through 8am where light accumulation is also possible.

First Alert Weather Day for morning travel impacts along the mountains. Slick roads expected along the Alleghenies, and there may be slick spots along the rest of our mountain roads in West Virginia and the Valley early. Use caution on the morning drive and allow for extra travel time.

Road impacts Wednesday (Maxuser | WHSV)

6:35am road conditions check: slick spots and travel impacts along the Alleghenies. There may be some slick spots for the Northern Blue Ridge/ Shenandoah Mtn with some light snow- use caution across mountain roads. Elsewhere damp roads, road temps above freezing pic.twitter.com/keeMPt4I5a — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) December 6, 2023

Route 33 at North Fork Mountain- West of Franklin, WV (Pendleton County Commission Traffic Webcam) (Maxuser | Pendleton County Commission)

TIMING

WEDNESDAY: A few rain and snow showers linger into the morning, which could lead to a coating or light accumulation along the Northern Blue Ridge & Shenandoah mountain but outside of the mountains, roads are damp. Snow confined to mountains. Road temperatures above freezing. This system is quick to move out Wednesday morning but some Allegheny light snow may persists through at least midday with an additional light accumulation. Wind picks up during the morning. A cold and breezy day with sustained winds 10-15 mph and gusts 20-25 mph. Highs eventually into the upper 30s to low 40s.

ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL

For the rest of Wednesday, the Alleghenies may pick up an additional 1-2″ of snow. A light coating is possible for the rest of our higher elevations, but lower elevations will likely just see damp roads with any remaining rain/snow flurries.

