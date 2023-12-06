Cream of the Crop
Sheriff: Woman charged with felony neglect of dead animal and companion animals

The Butler County Sheriff's Office Deputy Dog Warden Division removed this severely emaciated horse from Katie Still's property Monday, according to Sheriff Richard Jones.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - A woman was charged with felony neglect after sheriffs removed a dead animal and several neglected animals from her residence Monday.

According to Sheriff Richard Jones, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden arrested 31-year-old Katie Still of Hanover Township after a welfare check at her home in the 6000 block of Oxford Milford Road.

Deputies say they found a deceased pitbull mix in a crate and a severely emaciated horse on the premises.

Jones said The Deputy Dog Wardens removed those animals, a pig, and three dogs in poor condition.

Still was taken to Butler County Jail, and if convicted, she faces a fifth-degree felony count of prohibitions concerning companion animals and a second-degree misdemeanor for cruelty to animals.

“Cruelty to animals isn’t tolerated in this county,” says Sheriff Jones. “If you fail to care for your animals, either find someone who will, or we will find a new home for you in jail.”

The sheriff’s office says more charges could be pending.

This is an ongoing investigation through the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

