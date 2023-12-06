Cream of the Crop
VSP executes search warrant at Natural Bridge Zoo

By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police assisted the Office of the Attorney General in executing a search warrant Wednesday at the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County, according to the department.

The Attorney General’s Office says only, “The Office of the Attorney General Animal Law Unit offers support and prosecution of animal cruelty cases upon request of a local Commonwealth’s Attorney or law enforcement agency. Because this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we cannot comment further.”

The Rockbridge County/Lexington Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says this is a pending investigation and has no comment.

