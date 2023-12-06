Waynesboro man accused of shooting service dog appears in Court

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A man accused of shooting a service dog in September appeared in Augusta County General District Court on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says on September 15 they investigated the report of a dog being shot at a house in Waynesboro. The service dog was pronounced dead when the owner took it to Waynesboro Animal Hospital.

Louis Davis was charged with Reckless Handling of a Firearm, which is a misdemeanor charge, and Torturing or Maiming a Cat or Dog, which is a class 6 felony. Davis is scheduled to appear in front of a Grand Jury on January 22.

Teresa Davis also appeared in Augusta County General District Court with three charges. She had two assault and battery charges and one violation of a protective order charge. One of her assault charges and the protective order violation were dropped.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.