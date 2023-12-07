4 arrested after officer-involved shooting Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four men have been arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond Wednesday night.

Police say just before midnight, officers were trying to arrest wanted individuals after they parked a vehicle on Decatur Street.

“Officers approached the vehicle and attempted to detain the individuals when a male in the passenger seat of the vehicle fired shots at an officer. The officer returned fire with his service weapon,” Richmond Police said.

Police say three of the suspects were quickly detained. However, the person who fired at the officer got away.

Police found four firearms at the scene.

These three men were detained at the scene and face the following charges:

Devone Brown, 18, of Richmond : Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Corey Hewitt, 21, of Chesterfield County : Possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm with an extended magazine.

Kemonte Mayo, 18, of Henrico County: Outstanding Henrico County arrest warrants for strangulation, simple assault, and destruction of property

A short time later, a man identified as Calique Harris, 18, of Richmond, arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

“Harris was treated and released from the hospital and subsequently arrested for attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony relating to this incident,” police said.

Police say Harris was also served an outstanding arrest warrant from Chesterfield for contempt of court.

The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

