Animals seized from Natural Bridge Zoo during investigation

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Animals are being seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo after a search warrant was served there Wednesday.

Authorities haven’t released many details, but here’s what we know so far.

Sources tell WDBJ7 the zoo’s beloved 12-year-old Siberian tiger named Zeus was euthanized Wednesday night. At this time, we don’t know why the tiger was put down.

Many crates and animal carriers were taken into the facility Thursday. Several State Police officers, investigators and animal services have been roaming the grounds with clipboards and briefcases.

We’re told a Colorado sanctuary will take some of the animals.

The zoo owner’s attorney says the next steps will be challenging the seizure of the animals.

“As far as the 10-day civil forfeiture hearing, because my understanding is once they take the animals, 10 days from the day of the taking, which would be today, there is a forfeiture hearing to try to permanently illegally seize animals; we’re going to challenge that as unconstitutional,” said attorney Mario Williams

WDBJ7 reached out repeatedly to the Office of the Attorney General, which says it can’t comment on the ongoing investigation.

