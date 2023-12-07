Another attempt to pass marijuana legislation expected in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation creating a legal market for marijuana will be back before the General Assembly next year. But the prospects of winning approval in 2024 remain hazy.

Major turnover in the General Assembly, and Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, could change the political equation in Richmond. All eyes remain on Gov. Glenn Youngkin to see if any cannabis legislation can win his support.

“I certainly believe that there’s lots of room for us to be able to work with the administration to try to get things done in a bipartisan way,” Del. Sam Rasoul said in a recent interview.

Rasoul (D-Roanoke) said he’s optimistic Democrats and Republicans, including Gov. Youngkin, will find areas of agreement. But whether that extends to marijuana remains to be seen.

After Virginia legalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana in 2021, efforts to create a legal marketplace soon stalled. And advocates for marijuana reform are hoping the General Assembly will revisit the issue in January.

JM Pedini is the Development Director for NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. Pedini said the absence of retail access has fueled the growth of the illicit market.

“Prior to legalization, Virginia’s illicit market was valued at $1.8 billion annually. And since then, it has grown to $2.4 billion,” Pedini said. “If this isn’t telling the Governor it’s time to take marijuana off the street corner and put it behind an age-verified counter, then I don’t know what will.”

Gov. Youngkin has shown little interest in advancing marijuana legislation. And Republican lawmakers say they don’t know how the issue will play out in January.

“I think the Governor has expressed some pretty strong views. We’ll see where that goes,” said Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.). “I’m open-minded and hope that we are able to get it to a more sensible place on cannabis law in Virginia.”

“The Governor has so far not wanted to touch into that area, but I think with the Democratic House and the Democratic Senate, there quite likely will be some bipartisan support for trying to improve the situation from where we are today,” added Del. Joe McNamara (R-Roanoke Co.). “I don’t want to make a prediction.”

We haven’t seen any marijuana legislation introduced for the 2024 session. But it’s coming, along with more debate and increasing interest in Gov. Youngkin’s response.

