Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing children

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two children reported missing from Mount Sidney.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Levi Rowe and Christian Brayden Rowe were last seen at around noon on Thursday, Dec. 7 at their home in Mount Sidney.

The Sheriff’s Office offered the following descriptions of the children:

Bryan Levi Rowe

White Male

13-Years-Old

4′10″

100 lbs.

Brown Hair

Blue Eyes

Christian Brayden Rowe

White Male

12 Years-Old

5′5″

80 lbs.

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

Bryan was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, tan and white shoes, carrying an osprey backpack, and was riding a dark colored bicycle. Christian, who goes by Brayden was reportedly last seen wearing a teal hoodie, bright blue adidas shoes, carrying a backpack, and was riding a lime green bicycle.

If anyone has any information about these missing children, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two boys who were last seen in Mount Sidney. (Augusta County Sheriff's Office)

