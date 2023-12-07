Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing children
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two children reported missing from Mount Sidney.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Levi Rowe and Christian Brayden Rowe were last seen at around noon on Thursday, Dec. 7 at their home in Mount Sidney.
The Sheriff’s Office offered the following descriptions of the children:
Bryan Levi Rowe
- White Male
- 13-Years-Old
- 4′10″
- 100 lbs.
- Brown Hair
- Blue Eyes
Christian Brayden Rowe
- White Male
- 12 Years-Old
- 5′5″
- 80 lbs.
- Brown Hair
- Brown Eyes
Bryan was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, tan and white shoes, carrying an osprey backpack, and was riding a dark colored bicycle. Christian, who goes by Brayden was reportedly last seen wearing a teal hoodie, bright blue adidas shoes, carrying a backpack, and was riding a lime green bicycle.
If anyone has any information about these missing children, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
