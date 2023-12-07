Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Augusta Health monitoring cancer medication shortage

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Cancer centers in the United States are experiencing a shortage of chemotherapy drugs, according to CNN.

Andrew Moyer, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for Augusta Health, said they have been monitoring the drug shortages and are meeting weekly to evaluate them.

“We probably have about six or seven active medications that we are closely monitoring for our quantities on hand,” said Moyer.

Moyer said shortages have gotten worse over the last two or three years, but the shortages for the most part have improved since earlier this year.

“For Chemotherapy related medications: carboplatin, cisplatin, vincristine, doxorubicin, methotrexate a few to name that we have on that list of shortages,” said Moyer.

John Girard, Administrative Director of the Cancer Program for Augusta Health, said in the spring, the Cancer Center has some patients impacted by the drug shortage in the Spring.

Because of the pharmacy being able to keep up with the demand, recently the patients have not been impacted by these shortages, said Girard.

“Our clinical pharmacists provide us with a weekly report letting us know how much drug we have of the drugs in short supply. If we foresee any challenges, we know what the limitations are going to be based on that weekly report,” said Girard.

Girard said while the shortage is not going away anytime soon, he believes the hospital will be able to source what it needs to provide the care they need to provide.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 33 at North Fork Mountain- West of Franklin, WV (Pendleton County Commission Traffic...
Rain & Snow to end Wednesday
The Augusta County Circuit Court building located in Downtown Staunton.
Churchville man appears in Augusta County Circuit Court
Police and animal services on scene of deadly dog attack
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack
Keith Allen Henry, 55, of Lewisburg, NC.
Nurse practitioner arrested for alleged sex crimes involving patients, including girl
(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit

Latest News

A Strasburg musician is preparing to bring a unique show to the historic Theatre Shenandoah in...
Strasburg musician to host unique concert in Edinburg
Staunton-Augusta Health Department
Respiratory Tripledemic in Virginia
VIA is seeking to bring the JAUNT regional public transit system to Rockingham County. The...
Valley Interfaith Action seeks to bring transit system to Rockingham County
Augusta Health monitoring cancer medication shortage