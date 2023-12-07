Augusta Health monitoring cancer medication shortage

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Cancer centers in the United States are experiencing a shortage of chemotherapy drugs, according to CNN.

Andrew Moyer, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for Augusta Health, said they have been monitoring the drug shortages and are meeting weekly to evaluate them.

“We probably have about six or seven active medications that we are closely monitoring for our quantities on hand,” said Moyer.

Moyer said shortages have gotten worse over the last two or three years, but the shortages for the most part have improved since earlier this year.

“For Chemotherapy related medications: carboplatin, cisplatin, vincristine, doxorubicin, methotrexate a few to name that we have on that list of shortages,” said Moyer.

John Girard, Administrative Director of the Cancer Program for Augusta Health, said in the spring, the Cancer Center has some patients impacted by the drug shortage in the Spring.

Because of the pharmacy being able to keep up with the demand, recently the patients have not been impacted by these shortages, said Girard.

“Our clinical pharmacists provide us with a weekly report letting us know how much drug we have of the drugs in short supply. If we foresee any challenges, we know what the limitations are going to be based on that weekly report,” said Girard.

Girard said while the shortage is not going away anytime soon, he believes the hospital will be able to source what it needs to provide the care they need to provide.

