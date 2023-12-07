Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Deputy US marshal detained after ‘inappropriate behavior’ while intoxicated on flight, agency says

A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting...
A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday.

The deputy was one of two who flew to London Tuesday to bring back a person suspected of a crime when the federal agent was accused of acting inappropriately toward at least one woman on board the flight, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The second deputy was also briefly detained and later sent back to the United States, the person said. The official was not authorized to publicly detail the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The incident was first reported by NBC.

The U.S. Marshals said in a statement that the agency takes allegations of misconduct by its employees seriously and it’s cooperating with the investigation by UK law enforcement.

“The alleged actions of the employees do not reflect the professionalism of the thousands of employees of the USMS or its core values,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 33 at North Fork Mountain- West of Franklin, WV (Pendleton County Commission Traffic...
Rain & Snow to end Wednesday
The Augusta County Circuit Court building located in Downtown Staunton.
Churchville man appears in Augusta County Circuit Court
Police and animal services on scene of deadly dog attack
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack
Keith Allen Henry, 55, of Lewisburg, NC.
Nurse practitioner arrested for alleged sex crimes involving patients, including girl
(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit

Latest News

Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former...
A narrowing Republican presidential field will debate with just six weeks before the Iowa caucuses
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars safety Sergio Brown speaks during an NFL event for kids, July 15,...
Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to killing mother
Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.
Augusta Health monitoring cancer medication shortage
A Strasburg musician is preparing to bring a unique show to the historic Theatre Shenandoah in...
Strasburg musician to host unique concert in Edinburg