Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Documents unveil new details in Roanoke homicide linked to officer-involved shooting

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Court documents reveal new details about a Roanoke homicide that led to an officer-involved shooting.

According to search warrants, Roanoke City Police responded to a call for a well-being check at a home on Lawrence Avenue SE at 9:52 a.m. Sunday, December 3. Concerned neighbors told police they had not seen the man who lived in the home for over a week, and the dogs on the property were barking. Neighbors also told police the man’s car was missing.

Click here for other stories about this case.

Upon arrival, patrol officers were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home. Police checked through a window, where they saw a man lying on the floor in the basement surrounded by blood. Officers then entered the home.

They discovered the body of Douglas Wayne McFall. Preliminary observations revealed McFall had sustained multiple stab wounds. Officers believe the stabbing occurred a few days prior.

Roanoke City Police then requested a search warrant to investigate. They searched the home and multiple sheds on the property. Documents reveal police took a knife, ammunition, a cell phone, blankets, clothing, and other evidence from the scene.

Police identified McFall’s son David McFall as the suspect in the homicide. Police found McFall around 4 p.m. on the same day of the well-being check walking near Melrose Towers. Three officers approached McFall and police say he fired gunshots at police, critically injuring Officer Lauren Camper. In return police fired shots back, killing him.

Officer Lauren Camper was left with life-threatening injuries; she is now at home recovering. The other officers are on leave per department policy while an investigation is ongoing. Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural Bridge Zoo.
VSP executes search warrant at Natural Bridge Zoo
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Photo of Steven Oscar Iguess, 49, of Welsh, who went missing on Nov. 23. He is a part-time...
Body of missing officer found weeks after vanishing while boating
Joshua Litten appears in court

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Milder end to the week
Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death
Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death
Spotswood Trail where the new indoor recreational center will be located.
Groundbreaking underway for new recreational center in Rockingham County
A James Madison helmet rests on the sideline during a football game against South Alabama on...
JMU hires Holy Cross’s Bob Chesney as head football coach
The Upcoming Rockingham County Recreational Center