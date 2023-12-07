EMU basketball programs drop Wednesday doubleheader
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite men’s and women’s basketball programs lost home matchups Wednesday night.
The men dropped a hard-fought contest to Randolph College 95-86 in overtime while the women fell to No. 18 Washington & Lee 78-49.
Highlights of both games are below.
Men: Randolph 95, EMU 86 (OT)
Women: Washington & Lee 78, EMU 49
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.