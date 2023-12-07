EMU basketball programs drop Wednesday doubleheader

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite men’s and women’s basketball programs lost home matchups Wednesday night.

The men dropped a hard-fought contest to Randolph College 95-86 in overtime while the women fell to No. 18 Washington & Lee 78-49.

Highlights of both games are below.

Men: Randolph 95, EMU 86 (OT)

Randolph pulls out 95-86 overtime win against EMU

Women: Washington & Lee 78, EMU 49

No. 18 Washington and Lee defeats EMU 78-49

