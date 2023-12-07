Factors that can lead to poor sleep

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People between the ages of 18-65 should be getting 7-9 hours of sleep a night, but Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui, Director of the Sleep Center for Sentara RMH said a majority of people are only getting around 6 hours of sleep a night.

There are many factors that can impact your sleep like pain, stress, and diet, said Dr. Siddiqui.

“There are so many things that can effect our sleep. Anything that happens to you during the day, you may think about when you try to go to bed and it can cause you to experience insomnia,” said Dr. Siddiqui.

Dr. Siddiqui said that the months with less daylight can have an impact on your sleep.

”You get more sedentary at home and you are mostly watching tv and eating an early dinner. You tend to go to bed early and that may not be the time for your body to feel sleepy enough to go to sleep,” said Dr. Siddiqui.

Seasonal Affective Disorder can also impact someone’s quality of sleep and ability to stay asleep. Dr. Siddiqui said there are over-the-counter sleep aids like Melatonin or Benadryl that can help with occasional sleep problems.

“If you are taking it occasionally that is okay but if you start taking it more regularly than that would be the time to see what else is going on, and why do you need them,” said Dr. Siddiqui.

Dr. Siddiqui said medications and sleep aids can cause side effects when you take too much or take it too often. The Antihistamine can cause drowsiness during the day, confusion, dry mouth, and constipation.

