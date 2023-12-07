Cream of the Crop
Fight breaks out after court hearing involving missing Jackson woman
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fight broke out right outside of the Hinds County Courthouse Thursday morning.

The hearing was for Derrick Coleman, the husband of missing Jackson woman Latasha Crump Coleman.

Derrick was in court for violating a no-contact order filed against him in 2022. Latasha has been missing since July.

The two families ended up in a massive brawl that spilled over into a neighboring press conference.

