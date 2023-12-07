Fire officials provide heating safety tips for the winter months

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While plugging in a space heater or turning on your furnace seem like simple tasks, if not used properly they can have deadly consequences, especially in the colder months.

“Anytime the weather decreases we tend to see an increase in fire-related response times,” St. Albans Fire Marshal Chris Collins said. “Most of the time that’s due to either supplementary heat sources or improper maintenance of primary heat sources.”

As the winter months lie ahead, fire officials are urging homeowners to make sure they are taking necessary steps to stay safe while also staying warm. Rod Johnson with Kanawha County emergency management walked WSAZ through tips on using alternative heat sources.

“You want to make to make sure that they are three feet away from anything combustible, no papers, clothes,” he said. ”So 300 degrees, once this is warmed up, if it’s near anything combustible it will only be a matter of minutes before is sets it on fire”

Items like space heaters are safe if used properly. Used improperly, though, they could cause issues, Collins said. He provides the following tips when using space heaters:

- Always keep a three foot area the unit clear of anything that could catch fire

- Keep space heaters 3 to 4 feet away from children

- Never use them as a primary heat source

- Always plug a space heater directly into an outlet and not through an extension cord.

Collins said space heaters should only be plugged in for two to three hours at a time.

But when it comes to staying safe, installing a smoke detector could be your best option.

“People have to have smoke detectors. If people have smoke detectors, there would be so many lives saved that we have lost in this state especially. That one piece of equipment could have changed everything,” Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic said.

