Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Groundbreaking underway for new recreational center in Rockingham County

By Ty Powell
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The indoor facility is projected to be 80,000 square feet and will include a collegiate-level indoor track, four full athletic courts, multiple classrooms, and indoor activity space.

The 13.5 million dollar recreational center is being funded utilizing Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) revenue. TOT is a five percent tax on rentals of motels, hotels, guest rooms, campgrounds, and other temporary lodging paid by visitors from outside the county.

The contract for the facility was awarded to Lantz Construction, a local contracting company that will host subcontractors to assist with the project.

County Administrator Stephen King said the facility will be beneficial to the county and help bring in revenue

“We could host all kinds of local physical activities here, recreational for all ages. Pickle Ball, volleyball basketball. In addition, we can pay for it by the revenue it’s going to generate from a sports tourism standpoint.” King said.

The center is projected to be completed by early 2025.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural Bridge Zoo.
VSP executes search warrant at Natural Bridge Zoo
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Photo of Steven Oscar Iguess, 49, of Welsh, who went missing on Nov. 23. He is a part-time...
Body of missing officer found weeks after vanishing while boating
Joshua Litten appears in court

Latest News

A James Madison helmet rests on the sideline during a football game against South Alabama on...
Sources: JMU targeting Holy Cross’s Bob Chesney as next head coach
The Upcoming Rockingham County Recreational Center
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Milder end to the week
James Madison University is celebrating the graduation of the first ever cohort from its...
JMU’s student - run public relations firm helps local businesses