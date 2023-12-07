Henrico daycare center under investigation after toddlers found wandering neighborhood

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico County daycare is under investigation after two toddlers wandered away Monday morning, only to be found by strangers half a mile away.

Skipwith Academy, located on Lauderdale Road, lost track of two three-year-old boys for an undisclosed amount of time.

Tracy Dickerson was out for her usual Monday morning stroll with several friends when they saw two young boys running through the neighborhood.

“We didn’t see a parent,” Dickerson said. “That’s when your gut kind of kicks in and says this is something’s not right here.”

The group stopped the two boys and started asking questions.

“I said, ‘Where do you live?’ and he said, ‘Very far,’” Dickerson said. “I was like, oh my gosh, we have a real problem here.”

Dickerson says the group walked the boys back in the direction they came and sent one adult to check with the director at Skipwith Academy to see if they were missing students.

Turns out, they were.

“She said that they didn’t even know that the children had left the building,” Dickerson said. “They were searching for the children inside.”

Police responded, and the children were reunited with daycare staff. Still, Dickerson says she wants transparency after she says she saw a statement from the school saying the children were found just a few hundred feet away from the building.

After calculating the distance, the toddlers didn’t just walk across the street. They turned up half a mile away.

“It really upset us. If we weren’t there, what could have happened to those kids?” Dickerson said. “We want the families to know what really happened and how far those boys actually went.”

Skipwith Academy released this statement:

“Skipwith Academy at Lauderdale greatly regrets the incident that occurred at our daycare facility on Monday, Dec. 4. The teacher who was with the children violated our company policy and has been terminated. We are grateful the incident was resolved without any injury and have communicated openly with our families. We intend to use this incident as a teaching moment for other employees as we remind everyone of our policies and procedures and the critical importance of safety first.”

In addition, Skipwith says it sent the following correspondence to families on Monday:

“In full transparency, we want to inform all families of an incident which occurred this morning. We did have two of our students separate from their class and teacher while returning to the playground after a nature exploration activity. When the teacher conducted their standard name to face to ensure all children were accounted for, it was noticed two children were no longer with the group. A search was initiated, and the children were located. At this time, we are conducting a full investigation and will move forward in ways that will prevent such an incident from reoccurring.”

“Hopefully, the preschool will reevaluate their procedures,” Dickerson said.

According to the Department of Social Services, this particular Skipwith Academy location had back-to-back violations in July and August of 2023 for failing to meet the staff-to-child ratio requirement.

Henrico Police say the incident is under review. Skipwith has also launched its investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.